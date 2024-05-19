Hi, we’re Godfrey.

Great engineering is hard to do, and it’s constantly changing. Most engineering “best practices” need an update for the practical realities of modern software development.

Follow us for thoughtful and (responsibly) contrarian takes.

About us

At Godfrey, we believe that engineering should be transparent, accessible, and easy for anyone to understand. We also believe that everyone can and should develop their technical fluency - it’s a matter of survival now that software has largely eaten the world.

The original purpose Agile tooling and methodology was to bring people outside of engineering in. We’re now at the point where most of these tools build more frustration than they do understanding.

Godfrey aims to be a return to form by measuring and tracking only what matters, in a way that anyone can read.

Learn more

The writer

Christine Miao is the founder of Godfrey and writer of this blog. She’s ex: McKinsey, recovering founder, and living proof that anyone can develop their technical fluency.

Whether you agree or disagree with one of her spicy hot takes, she always welcomes thoughtful debate and feedback.