August 2024

There's no such thing as 'developer ROI'
Engineering productivity is real, but trying to quantify it in dollar terms is a losing, disastrous battle.
  
Christine Miao
July 2024

June 2024

How every discussion about 'developer productivity' ends in hell.
What's being asked, what's actually asked, and what's being answered are completely different things.
  
Christine Miao

May 2024

Software Engineering ≠ New Features
Modern software engineering is not about producing new features. If you don't understand this, you're setting up your engineering org to fail.
  
Christine Miao
The Myth of the Anti-social Engineer
Engineers have long been typecast as poor communicators. This myth allows bad engineers to thrive, and stops us all from developing our own tech…
  
Christine Miao
Your Dev Team isn't Agile
By definition, engineering can't be Agile on its own. It's a conscious, active choice that involves every part of the business asking hard questions.
  
Christine Miao
