Dear CTO: it's not 2015 anymore
With AI and big tech layoffs, engineering organizations have been put under a microscope like never before. Engineering leaders need to adapt to this…
Oct 8
Christine Miao
August 2024
There's no such thing as 'developer ROI'
Engineering productivity is real, but trying to quantify it in dollar terms is a losing, disastrous battle.
Aug 20
Christine Miao
July 2024
Productive teams don't measure productivity.
It's become normal for engineering teams to get stuck in a vicious cycle of waste and bureaucracy. Here's how we got here, and how to break free.
Jul 30
Christine Miao
June 2024
How every discussion about 'developer productivity' ends in hell.
What's being asked, what's actually asked, and what's being answered are completely different things.
Jun 3
Christine Miao
May 2024
Software Engineering ≠ New Features
Modern software engineering is not about producing new features. If you don't understand this, you're setting up your engineering org to fail.
May 28
Christine Miao
The Myth of the Anti-social Engineer
Engineers have long been typecast as poor communicators. This myth allows bad engineers to thrive, and stops us all from developing our own tech…
May 28
Christine Miao
Your Dev Team isn't Agile
By definition, engineering can't be Agile on its own. It's a conscious, active choice that involves every part of the business asking hard questions.
May 28
Christine Miao
